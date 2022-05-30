Local

Clean up efforts underway Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis 500 is over, but efforts to clean up after hundreds of thousands of race fans are just getting underway.

IMS offers nonprofit groups a chance to collect trash after events at the track in exchange for fundraising support from the speedway. Volunteers are compensated based on the area they are assigned to clean up and the size of their group.

During the post-event cleanup, volunteers will collect trash and pick up items race fans left behind, like grills, chairs, tarps, and coolers.

The speedway says interest in the program has grown so much in recent years that interested groups sometimes end up on a waiting list.

IMS offers other roles to nonprofit organizations in addition to track cleanup. Groups can sign up to work in parking operations, grandstand ushering, restroom stocking and maintenance, retail, and concessions.

For more information, visit the IMS website.