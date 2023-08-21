Cleaning supplies drive underway at central Indiana bank

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Ohio-based bank is working to make life a little easier for community members looking to have a safe and clean home.

First Financial Bank announced the launch of its local cleaning supplies drive at its more than 10 locations in Indianapolis and central Indiana.

Unopened and unexpired cleaning supplies can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during business hours from Aug. 21-Sept. 1.

After the end of the drive, all donations will be delivered to local organizations selected by associates at each financial center.

“First Financial has always recognized the importance that housing plays on our overall well-being, and we are excited to be working collaboratively with our communities to ensure that after our neighbors get into their dream home, they can keep it just as beautiful as it was on move-in day,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank.