Cleanup begins at IMS after 103rd Indy 500

Cleanup at IMS following the 103rd Indy 500.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Even with the threat of severe weather, 103rd Indianapolis 500 went off without a hitch.

However, while the race is over, it's now time to begin cleaning up.

And with hundreds of thousands of people at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the weekend, there is plenty to clean.

Monday is going to be a long day for volunteers as it's always kind of a guessing game as to what you may find in the aftermath of an Indy 500.

News 8's Katie Wisely stopped by IMS to assess the situation.