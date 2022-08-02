Local

Clear Path 465 project begins this weekend on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A project by the Indiana Department of Transportation to improve I-465 on the city’s northeast side will start this weekend.

Clear Path 465 will rebuild and add lanes to I-465 between I-69/Binford Boulevard and the White River.

The work will be completed in phases and require several traffic shifts, closures, and changes to ramp access on I-465 beginning Friday, INDOT said Monday.

The entire Clear Path project is expected to be complete in 2025.

I-465 eastbound shift and on-ramp closures

On Friday evening, workers will restrict I-465 eastbound to one lane to restripe the pavement and shift traffic to the outside shoulder. Work will be complete by Monday morning.

The Keystone Avenue on-ramp to I-465 eastbound will close during the weekend for restriping work. It will reopen before the Monday morning commute, INDOT says.

The long-term closure of the Allisonville Road on-ramp to I-465 eastbound will also begin over the weekend. The ramp will remain closed through 2024. The closure is needed to make room for construction, give crews space to work, and help keep traffic flowing during the project.

Temporary express lane for westbound I-465

Traffic pattern changes to I-465 westbound are set to begin Friday, Aug. 12, and last through the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 15.

Workers will restrict I-465 westbound to one lane to restripe the pavement and shift traffic closer to the eastbound lanes.

The work will also restrict three ramps to one lane:

The I-69 southbound ramp to I-465 westbound

The I-465 westbound exit ramp to Allisonville Road

The I-465 westbound exit ramp to Keystone Avenue

When weekend work is complete, the left lane of I-465 westbound will shift across the center median to create a temporary express lane from I-69/Binford Boulevard to Keystone Avenue.

Westbound drivers will use one of the old eastbound lanes separated by a concrete barrier as an express lane to help keep traffic moving. The first ramp access out of the express lane will be at U.S. 31/Meridian Street.

INDOT says the I-465 traffic pattern and temporary express lane will stay in place through the need of the year. Three lanes will remain open in each direction for I-465 traffic.

I-69 southbound ramps to I-465

On or after Aug. 12, INDOT will open a temporary ramp for southbound I-69 traffic exiting onto westbound I-465. This will allow the existing ramp to be closed and rebuilt.

Traffic on I-69 southbound will be cut down to one lane with stoppages of up to 20 minutes while overhead signs and lane markings are changed. The 96th Street and 86th Street on-ramps to I-69 will also close overnight.

When the lanes and ramps of I-69 southbound reopen for the morning commute on Aug. 15, a new traffic pattern will be in place. Traffic will exit to the right for southbound I-465 and from the center lanes for westbound I-465.

INDOT says the rebuilt ramp will open in 2025.