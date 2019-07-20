‘Clear the Shelter’ event planned for Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Animal Care Services is waiving adoption fees for the rest of July to help free up shelter space.

Since July 11, the shelter has taken in 430 animals, and shelter administrators expect to take in even more over the weekend with the extreme heat.

The “Clear the Shelter” event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and runs through 6 p.m. at 2600 S. Harding St.

The first 50 people who adopt a pet will get a bag of goodies. Free snow cones will be served.

The shelter asks that people wanting to adopt animals give a donation of $10 in cash or supplies.

To see some of the animals available at the shelter, click here.

To see the shelter’s wish list of supplies, click here.