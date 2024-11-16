Indiana Grown: Clearview Family Christmas Tree Farm 🎄

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week, John and Lora Norris with Clearview Family Christmas Tree Farm joined News 8 at Daybreak.

The tree farm, based in Arlington, says it prides itself on its wide variety of trees, featuring everything from “the traditional Scotch pine to the “Cadillac” of Christmas trees, the Fraser Fir, and all in between.”

John told News 8 that the farm gets very busy around this time of year, and they’re getting ready for their early bird opening on Nov. 23 – 24. But this does not take away from the official grand opening jitters.

“Our grand opening, which is Thanksgiving weekend, so Nov. 29 – 30, and Dec. 1,” John said. “We have all kinds of vendors, artists – we have a food truck that will be there, (and) we have kettle corn that is awesome.”

They will also have a petting zoo and live entertainment throughout Saturdays.

The Norrises say the tree farm wasn’t always focused on trees, and got its original start as a cattle farm. After that, they started a hog operation and did reforestation in Fort Woods. John says their consulting forester said “you ought to try Christmas trees,” and here they are, 33 years later.

They also discuss about a special drink they sell at the farm called “Lora’s Christmas in a Cup,” which Lora describes as hot apple cinnamon cider.

To learn more about the farm and how you can get your hands on “Christmas in a Cup,” watch the interview above!