Clinical psychologist talks about risk for people during Pride Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults who are lesbian, gay and bisexual are twice as likely to experience mental health conditions, and transgender people are four times as likely to suffer from a mental health condition, experts say.

June is Pride Month. News 8 on Saturday spoke with Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, about some risk factors, the higher suicide risks, and ways to find resources and mental health professionals.