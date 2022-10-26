Local

Clorox recalls Pine-Sol cleaning products due to possible bacteria

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clorox has issued a recall for a number of Pine-Sol brand cleaning products because they may contain bacteria.

The Clorox Company says product testing identified the presence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism often found in soil and water, in a range of Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners manufactured between Jan. 2021 and Sept. 2022.

“People who have weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a serious risk of infection that may require medical treatment. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria,” the Consumer Protection Safety Commission said.

The recall affects the following Pine-Sol products:

Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners: Lavender Clean Sparkling Wave Lemon Fresh

CloroxPro® Pine-Sol® All Purpose Cleaners Lavender Clean Sparkling Wave Lemon Fresh Orange Energy

Clorox® Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners

The recall does not include Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent).

The recalled items were sold at stores nationwide in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces at prices ranging between $2.50 and $12.50.

All of the recalled cleaning products have date codes beginning with the prefix “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22,249.

Clorox says anyone who owns any of the recalled Pine-Sol products should immediately stop using them, take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code, throw the item away, and contact Pine-Sol for a refund.