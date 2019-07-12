Closures along I-65 scheduled to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced closures on I-65 beginning Friday.

Five projects total are set to begin, including both full closures and lane restrictions.

Friday as early as 7 p.m., INDOT crews will shut down the southbound lanes of 65 from the south split all the way to I-465 on the south side.

Those lanes will stay closed for 9 days.

INDOT had been trying to do the work on weekends only, but heavy rains on several weekends in May and June forced the state to shut down the highway for several days.

Drivers can get around the closure by taking I-70 to I-465 on the east side, then take I-465 to the south side, and get back on I-65.

Additionally there will also be several lane restrictions. You can find those detours below: