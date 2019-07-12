Closures along I-65 scheduled to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced closures on I-65 beginning Friday.
Five projects total are set to begin, including both full closures and lane restrictions.
Friday as early as 7 p.m., INDOT crews will shut down the southbound lanes of 65 from the south split all the way to I-465 on the south side.
Those lanes will stay closed for 9 days.
INDOT had been trying to do the work on weekends only, but heavy rains on several weekends in May and June forced the state to shut down the highway for several days.
Drivers can get around the closure by taking I-70 to I-465 on the east side, then take I-465 to the south side, and get back on I-65.
Additionally there will also be several lane restrictions. You can find those detours below:
- I-65 SB from I-465 to Southport Rd
- Left three lanes closed
- Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-69 NB from 75th Street to S.R. 37
- Left three lanes closed
- Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.
- I-69 SB from 116th Street to 75th Street
- Left three lanes closed
- Friday at 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 EB from Keystone to Pendleton Pike
- Left three lanes closed
- Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-465 WB from Fall Creek to the White River
- Left three lanes closed
- Friday 7 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- I-65 SB from I-465 to Kessler Blvd
- Left two lanes closed
- Friday 9 p.m. to Monday, July 22 at 5 a.m.
- I-65 NB from Little Eagle Creek to 56th Street
- Right two lanes closed
- Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m.
- RAMPS: I-65 NB to Lafayette Rd CLOSED, Lafayette Rd to I-65 NB CLOSED
- I-65 NB from 29th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. St.
- Left two lanes closed
- Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday a 6 a.m.
- I-465 NB from 71st Street to 96th Street
- Left four lanes closed
- Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.