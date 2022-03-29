Local

Cloverdale High School senior killed in 2-vehicle crash in Plainfield

by: Josh Doering
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old senior at Cloverdale High School died Monday from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash in Plainfield on Saturday, the Plainfield Police Department said Tuesday.

Police say the crash occurred around 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 267 and the offramp of Interstate 70. That is just south of Plainfield.

A Ford pickup truck traveling southbound on State Road 267 and a Volkswagen going eastbound on I-70 entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

The passenger in the front seat of the Volkswagen, Sydney Willis, was transported to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital and pronounced dead Monday afternoon, according to police.

Cloverdale Community Schools Superintendent Greg Linton said Willis played softball, volleyball and golf at the school.

Two other people in the Volkswagen — both juveniles — were taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

The driver of the pickup was transported to Hendricks Regional Health hospital in Danville.

