Co-workers and friends remember deputy found dead at training academy

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Friends and former co-workers of Timothy Guyer, the Johnson County deputy found unresponsive at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy on Tuesday, took to Facebook to mourn their loss.

State Police said they found Guyer, 49, dead in his dorm room after he didn’t show up for breakfast.

“With a heavy heart, we share the sad news of Tim Guyer’s unexpected passing,” the Indian Creek School District, where he volunteered, said in a Facebook post. “Tim served four years as the IC Wrestling Club president before stepping down last year. He volunteered for many years as a club wrestling and little league baseball coach, ICHS assistant baseball coach, and ICMS assistant football coach. Please keep the Guyer family in your thoughts and prayers, as well as the many athletes whom Tim positively impacted through his years of coaching.”

Johnson County Sheriff Major Andy Fisher said he was shocked by Guyer’s passing.

“I just spent some time with him Friday, and believe it or not, I told him how unbelievable he looked. He looked in unbelievable shape,” Fisher said. “We sat there and talked about how much PT he’d been doing and how well he felt.”

Guyer is the sixth line-of-duty death of an Indiana law enforcement officer this year.