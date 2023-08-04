Coaches remember fallen deputy

TRAFALGAR, Ind. (WISH) — Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Guyer helped coach wrestling and baseball at Indian Creek Middle and High School before he passed away.

“He’ll be sorely missed, 100 percent,” said Indian Creek Wrestling Coach Pat Dowty.

Guyer was two weeks shy of graduating from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy when he was found dead in his dorm room August 1st. The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office says it could be a couple months before a cause of death is determined.

Guyer’s daughter and son compete on the wrestling team, and his son also plays on the football team. Before he joined the sheriff’s office, Guyer coached at Indian Creek so he could be closer to his family and mentor other children.

“Anytime we ever talked about hiring Tim Guyer, it was ‘Don’t ever stick your hand out to pay me anything,’ it was ‘I’m here to volunteer and I’m going to work my butt off,’” said head football coach Casey Gillin.

Dowty adds that he enjoyed watching Guyer interact with the student-athletes.

“You can learn a lot from him just to watch him coach. He poured life into kids, and that’s what learned most from Tim.”

In his late 40’s, Guyer talked to Dowty about fulfilling a lifelong dream of becoming a law enforcement officer.

“He wasn’t sure why at his age, he was wanting to go that route, but that’s where God was leading him, and he spent a lot of time and prayer, and he felt like he needed to be there to serve.”

Indian Creek Schools set up a memorial fund in Guyer’s name. His wife asked that all donations go to the school’s football, wrestling, and baseball programs. Readers can donate by clicking here.