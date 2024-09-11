Coast Guard finds body of Indy woman in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WISH) — The United States Coast Guard has ended its search for a missing Indianapolis woman after her body was found off the coast of San Juan on Monday.

Cimone Dawson, 22, was first reported missing on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said in a release that Dawson had been visiting the island with friends and got caught in strong rip currents while swimming off Condado Beach.

Two of Dawson’s friends also got caught in the currents, but were rescued by bystanders and first responders.

The Coast Guard began their search for Dawson shortly after she went missing, utilizing helicopters and specialized boats to search for her in the water. She was located submerged and unresponsive sometime Monday afternoon.

Cmdr. Matthew Romano, Coast Guard Search and Rescue mission coordinator for the case, said in the release: