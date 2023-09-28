‘Coast to Coast 4 Cancer’ ride in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cross-country bicycle ride for cancer research sent off dozens of riders from Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday morning.

The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer bike ride is on its eighth leg of a 27-day journey. Starting in Oregon and ending in New Jersey, this ride seeks to raise funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

This marks the 10th anniversary of this event, with participants determined to exceed the $1 million fundraising goal.

Participants will cycle 80 miles daily for three days, traveling from Indianapolis to Pittsburgh. Riders include Susan Glisson, a two-time breast cancer survivor, who came in from St.Louis to Indy and passed things off, and Jeff Cameron from Zionsville, who lost his grandfather and uncle to cancer.

Jeff told News 8 that he’s committed to advocating for cancer screenings and check-ups due to the personal impact of cancer on his family. Both are among the 126 Bristol Myers Squibb employees supporting the advancement of cancer research.

Before they left, Colts cheerleaders motivated the riders to get them focused and pumped for the journey ahead.