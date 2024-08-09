Coatesville man killed in two-vehicle crash on US 40

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Coatesville man was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash at the junction of U.S. 40 and State Road 240, according to Indiana State Police in a news release Thursday.

At 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, a 2004 Lexus driven by Kent Smith, 67, of Coatesville, Indiana, was attempting to go eastbound on U.S. 40 from southbound State Road 240. Smith failed to see a 2021 Ford pickup truck that was traveling westbound on U.S. 40. The pickup truck was driven by Charlie Slicer Jr., 59, of Quincy, Indiana. Slicer attempted an evasive driving maneuver, but was unable to avoid the collision. The force of the collision caused the Lexus to travel off the roadway, roll over on its top, and come to a stop.

As a result of the crash, Smith suffered fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam County Coroner’s Office. His family has been notified.

According to investigators, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor of the incident.