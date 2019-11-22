Coburn Place gets $1.25M to add housing for homeless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coburn Place received a $1.25 million national grant from the Day 1 Families Fund and plans to expand their housing options.

Two survivors from Coburn Place, Brianna McCart and Tracy Clark, dealt with domestic and interpersonal abuse. McCart said she stayed at Coburn Place on East 38th Street near North College Avenue for two years.

“I was actually physically attacked while pregnant. That landed me in the hospital,” McCart said. “When the police came to do their report, he had ran and it wasn’t safe for me to go back to the apartment because they didn’t know where he was.”

“A lot of times we have the emergency shelters, but the bridge — from emergency shelter to sustainability and being on your own — there’s not a bridge and Coburn Place is the bridge,” McCart said.

“If I wouldn’t have had Coburn Place, there’s no way that I could’ve worked, take care of my kids and go back to college, and I was able to do that because of the foundation that they gave me,” McCart added.

Clark, who stayed at Coburn Place for a year, said, “I was so scared that I just never went back home. Fortunately I was able to go to a cousin’s house and then from there we started looking at other resources and when I found out about Coburn Place I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness. this is amazing.’ I had no idea there was a program like this that existed.”

“They have gardens and play areas for the kids. I would go out there and meditate and, being that the gates are around the outside, I love that you can step outside and still feel safe,” Clark said.

Julia Kathary, president and executive director of Coburn Place, said it is the largest transitional and community-based housing facility in Indianapolis. The wait time for families is from three months to a year.

“Our waiting list for transitional housing is 120 and then the wait list that we’re working with right now for our community-based housing, which we also try to do, is over 200 families.”

Those who stay in traditional housing have free rent and utilities in hopes to save money. The goal is for them to move onto permanent housing.

The grant will also be used to enhance therapeutic programming for adults and children to help families rebuild and get back on their feet.