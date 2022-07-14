Local

Coburn Place hosts lemonade stand fundraiser for domestic violence awareness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coburn Place is hosting a lemonade stand to raise money for child and adult survivors of domestic violence.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at two locations. One stand will be held at 604 E. 38th St. and the other at Christ Church Cathedral on Monument Circle. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy fresh lemonade, along with live music, food trucks, and local vendors.

Those who would like to participate but are unable to do so in person can visit the virtual lemonade stand website from now through Friday.

The money is used to provide children in the program with new shoes, clothing, and uniforms to start the school year. The funds will also provide assistance with purchasing school supplies, funding field trips, and mobile hot spots.

Merchants Bank of Indiana will be presenting a spiked lemonade stand Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hotel Tango in Fletcher Place, 702 Virginia Ave. According to a statement, money raised will go directly to support the mental and physical wellness of domestic violence survivors. Coburn Place will receive 20% of the bar sales for this event.