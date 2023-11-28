Coburn Place presents free mental health workshop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Coburn Place in Indianapolis is organizing a series of free workshops, with the latest installment titled Taking Care of You: Relationships and Family Struggles, set to take place this weekend.

Organizers told News 8 that the primary objective is to destigmatize mental health within the Black community, addressing their unique challenges in a relatable manner.

Reportedly, 38% of the Black community experiences increased stress levels during the holiday season. The upcoming interactive workshop, led by therapist Hazel Owens, aims to explore the impact of systemic trauma on relationships and provide strategies for healing.

Owens expressed, “This workshop aims to expose different ways to navigate our healing, grow healthier relationships, and address childhood wounds and traumas.”

The workshop will also include mindfulness and meditation, guided by The Yoga Lady, and feature activities for children led by local artist Angelita Hampton. Owens emphasized that each workshop integrates a broader mental health component.

“The premise is to destigmatize mental health, particularly in the Black community. This workshop focuses on family dynamics and relationships, offering a platform for normalizing conversations around mental and emotional well-being,” Owens said.

This initiative is part of a comprehensive series presented by Coburn Place, made possible through funding from the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative.

Deeandreia Hampton, Grant Manager, says, “The purpose is to reduce stigma and raise awareness around mental health in the Black community. Our relationships and struggles, compounded by systemic racism, are topics that need open dialogue.”

The workshop on Dec. 2 is part of Coburn Place’s ongoing efforts to mental health awareness.