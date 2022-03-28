Local

Code Ninjas Greenwood celebrates one year of STEM education

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Students have spent a year receiving science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education at Code Ninjas Greenwood.

Code Ninjas is an after-school program franchise with locations across central Indiana.

The program in Greenwood opened its doors on March 22, 2021.

Owner Josh Grown says 250 students, better known as ninjas, have enrolled throughout the year.

Code Ninjas specifically teaches computer coding and being part of a team. Ninjas learn concepts by creating their own video game app by the end of the program.

They advance in the program through levels like taekwondo beginning with a white belt and graduate with a black belt.

Code Ninjas is open to ages 7-14.

They’re encouraged to embrace STEM through logic, problem solving and critical thinking.

“STEM teaches a ton of great skills and abilities, so, like, resilience, confidence and just general logic and critical thinking,” Grown said. “If a kid is learning STEM, they’re able to increase their confidence in general because they’re going to run into all kinds of issues and we’re going to be able to overcome those.”

Grown added that up to 90 students are currently enrolled and 15% of them are girls.

“We are looking to institute a “girl’s night out” program where all the girls can get together because I know sometimes they come in and they see there’s a lot more guys than girls,” he said. “We’re just trying to get them all together and be able to work on the same night and see that this program really is for everybody.”

Code Ninjas Greenwood will kick off its official one-year celebration on April 5 at 2 p.m.

There will be a ribbon cutting, a prize giveaway of a Nintendo Switch and a free 30-minute session to anyone who stops by. New summer programs will also be announced.