Cold weather plays role in 85-year-old woman’s death in Trafalgar

Lights on top of an ambulance. A Muncie, Indiana, woman died on Nov. 11, 2023, in a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck on U.S. 35 in Wayne County. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cold weather played a role in the death of an 85-year-old woman who was found dead outside Thursday morning, the coroner said Friday morning.

The Johnson County Coroner’s Office helped Trafalgar Police Department to identify the woman found dead, police say.

The woman was identified as Rose Outcalt, 85. She was found outside a house in the 200 block of South Pleasant Street, two blocks from her home.

An autopsy was performed on the same day, and the cause of death was pending toxicology results, according to a press release. Foul play was no suspected.

Cold weather has claimed the lives of at least two other Hoosiers in January. One death in Fort Wayne involved a 67-year-old woman in the woods, and the other involved a homeless 67-year-old man; both died of hypothermia.