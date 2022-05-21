Local

Colleagues remember fallen doctor hit by vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former colleague of a doctor killed in a car crash Thursday reflected on his career.

Dr. Brian Dillman was hit by a vehicle while walking on North Meridian and 49th streets.

“As you can imagine, this is still a very raw day for all of us,” Dr. Randall Todd, medical director at Franciscan Alliance Emergency Departments, said.

Todd hired Dillman out of his residency 20 years ago. Dillman took a job with Lilly 10 years ago, but remained as an emergency room doctor with Franciscan.

“Dr. Dillman always handled himself with great poise, great kindness, great affection for his colleagues, and for the patients that he took care of,” Todd said.

Dillman leaves behind a wife and daughter.