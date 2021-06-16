Local

Stretch of College Avenue to be converted to two-way street

College Avenue is seen on June 16, 2021. Plans to convert a stretch of the road to two-way traffic are underway, with construction projected to begin in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The one-way traffic on College Avenue between Market Street and Massachusetts Avenue will soon be two-way, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works.

The hope is to begin construction on the approximately half-mile stretch of road in Spring of 2022 and finish that fall.

Residents will see improved connectivity for all travel modes, according to the Department of Public Works, and the project will be completed within the existing curbs — no road-widening is in the plans.

Other updates to the road include signalized intersections, ADA ramps and resurfacing to complement the expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Cost of construction is an estimated $3.3 million.

Currently, the project remains in the planning stage, at 30% design with plans to bid in Fall 2021.

DPW officials say traffic caused by the North Split project is being monitored and may affect the timeline of the College Avenue project.