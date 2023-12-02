College football fans gear up for Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College football fans are gearing up for the Big Ten Championship this weekend.

Fans from across the country are already making their way downtown for the pre-game events.

“It’s a big deal for us to be here period. It’s the best way to say it,” said Greg Morris, an Iowa Hawkeyes fan.

With loud cheers, thousands of sports fans are gearing up for the 14th annual Big Ten Football Championship this Saturday.

“Iowa’s fan base is a very supportive group. We have a good time wherever we go. We were at Wrigley Field a few weeks ago, and basically sold the place out and had a good time,” Morris said. “I anticipate a big crowd here tomorrow for the game, and everyone is here to have fun too.”

Banners and signs decorate parts of downtown, including places like the Indianapolis JW Marriott, where some fans will stay this weekend.

There’s also an exciting spirit of rivalry between Iowa fans and Michigan fans that came out to show support.

At the Indiana Convention Center, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the championship game.

Fans will be able to enjoy interactive games, entertainment, special guest appearances, and more.

“There’s things for adults to do, but there’s so many interactions, right? The kicking field goals, throwing footballs in the bins. Everyone just wants that action and having kids out here playing on the field. They have a giant field out in the middle. It’s a great family atmosphere,” said Derek Cuculich, senior manager of public relations at Discover.

Fans say they are excited to join in on the festivities.

“We want to go check it out. Everybody is telling us about the Convention Center,” said Craig Duran, a Michigan Wolverines fan.

Organizers say the fan fest will go on until 9 p.m. Friday.

Doors will reopen on Saturday at 10 a.m., and it will all wrap up by 8 p.m. the same day.