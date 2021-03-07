‘College Goal Sunday’ goes virtual to help students apply for financial aid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The door to financial aid opens Sunday to collegebound students.

The event is called “College Goal Sunday.”

Financial aid professionals from across Indiana will help students file for FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

The form must be filed by April 15 to be eligible for Indiana financial aid. Students and their families will need their completed 2019 tax returns and W-2 forms. Students and parents are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs here before logging in to the event.

Sunday’s virtual event starts at 2 p.m. and can be reached here.

Students who attend the event and submit evaluation forms are entered into a drawing to win one of five $1,000 scholarships.