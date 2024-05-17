Wabash College student-athletes help build Habitat for Humanity homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — College student-athletes on Thursday helped Habitat for Humanity build a home in Indianapolis.

About two dozen students from Wabash College in Crawfordsville worked inside and outside two homes on South Biltmore Avenue in Indianapolis. They sawed, measured and installed trim.

Their goal was to give back to the community that already gave them so much.

Wabash College student-athlete Gavin Ruppert said, “Habitat for humanity is a great cause throughout the country but also here in the city, putting new houses where people are in need of them. I definitely would suggest that if anyone has a chance or are able to give back to the community, they should definitely give it a shot and sign up and do a short day’s work. They explain everything really clearly, and, even if you don’t have any experience, anyone can do it.”

On Thursday, two dozen students who will attend Indiana University Indianapolis will join in on the construction of the two Biltmore Avenue homes.