Color-block out your calendar for the Indy Pride Inc. event lineup

Indy Pride Inc. Parade and Festival, an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, is a vibrant and inclusive movement that embraces diversity, equality, and love. As we enter the colorful weekend of the Parade and Festival, Indianapolis is gearing up to host many exciting Pride events.

From the parade and parties to educational forums and art exhibitions, the city is ready to unite Hoosiers from all walks of life in a celebration of love, acceptance, and the ongoing journey toward equality. The Circle City promises a memorable and empowering experience for all.

The 2023 Indy Pride Parade and Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever and WISH-TV is proud to be a part of this weekend’s events!

Indy Pride Parade presented by Delta Faucet Company

When: Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: 748 Massachusetts Ave

Details: Reflecting back on the humble beginnings of Indy’s first Pride Parade. Over the years, the parade and festival have grown exponentially, attracting thousands of participants and spectators from all walks of life. Members of the WISH-TV team, including on-air personalities, reporters, and other staff members are excited about taking part in this family-friendly event.

Indy Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Saturday, June 10

Where: Military Park, West New York St.

Details: The Indy Pride Festival will feature a range of activities, entertainment, and vendors in celebration and recognition of the LGBTQ+ community and the promotion of equality, acceptance, and understanding.

Other Indy Pride Inc. Events

Indy Pride Drive-In Movie Night

When: Friday, June 16, 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm

Where: Tibbs Drive-In Theatre, 480 S. Tibbs Ave.

Details: Don’t miss out on this enjoyable evening of movies and celebration, perfect for the whole family. Tibbs will be screening a double feature of exciting new releases—titles TBA.

When: Friday, June 16, 8:00 pm – 11:30 pm Where: Tibbs Drive-In Theatre, 480 S. Tibbs Ave. Details: Don’t miss out on this enjoyable evening of movies and celebration, perfect for the whole family. Tibbs will be screening a double feature of exciting new releases—titles TBA. AAPI Pride Celebration Presented by Jack Daniels

When: Friday, June 23, 7:00 pm-11:00 pm

Where: Tinker House Events, 1101 E.16th St.

Details: In their effort to create a secure environment that acknowledges and honors the intersectionality of Asian American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ communities, this event’s mission extends beyond merely uniting these communities. It serves as a life-affirming and affectionate response to celebrate their triumphs and happiness amidst the challenges they encounter.

When: Friday, June 23, 7:00 pm-11:00 pm Where: Tinker House Events, 1101 E.16th St. Details: In their effort to create a secure environment that acknowledges and honors the intersectionality of Asian American Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ communities, this event’s mission extends beyond merely uniting these communities. It serves as a life-affirming and affectionate response to celebrate their triumphs and happiness amidst the challenges they encounter. Latinx Pride – Generacion Orgullo

When: June 24-25, 7:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Where: The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave.

Details: Latinx Pride is an annual event in Indianapolis organized by the Latinx community with the backing of Indy Pride. It is specifically designed for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community and aims to provide a space for joyful celebration. The event features local Latinx drag artists and DJs, encouraging attendees to dance and have a great time. Additionally, the event offers free valuable resources.

When: June 24-25, 7:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m. Where: The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave. Details: Latinx Pride is an annual event in Indianapolis organized by the Latinx community with the backing of Indy Pride. It is specifically designed for the Latinx LGBTQ+ community and aims to provide a space for joyful celebration. The event features local Latinx drag artists and DJs, encouraging attendees to dance and have a great time. Additionally, the event offers free valuable resources. La Ball En Couleur

When: June 18-19, 7:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

Where: The Vogue, 6259 N. College Ave.

Details: Indy Pride and Indiana Pride of Color reintroduce Indianapolis’ inaugural Juneteenth celebration, focusing on LGBTQ+ Black/African Americans and their allies. La Ball En Couleur, a tribute to the ballroom culture from the 1960s, serves as a platform for affirming and celebrating their queer and black identities. The event provides convenient access to essential services such as HIV/STI testing, job opportunities, and shelter, through various engaging activities.

WISH-TV is proud to be a part of the Indy Pride Parade and Festival and looks forward to joining the community in this vibrant celebration of love, acceptance, and unity.

Related Coverage