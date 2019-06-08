Local News

Colored lights go on at New York Street bridge over White River

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:30 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The finale to the White River Vision Plan launch week was Friday night. 

On Friday evening, there was a hike along the urban wilderness trail which was followed by a concert at Indy Convergence's A Rising Tide riverside stage. 

Finally, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was there for the first-ever lighting of the New York Street bridge. 

On Monday, area leaders released a long- term plan to change the look of the White River in Indianapolis.

PDF: Read the White River Vision Plan

