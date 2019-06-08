Colored lights go on at New York Street bridge over White River

Related Read the White River Vision Plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The finale to the White River Vision Plan launch week was Friday night.

On Friday evening, there was a hike along the urban wilderness trail which was followed by a concert at Indy Convergence's A Rising Tide riverside stage.

Finally, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett was there for the first-ever lighting of the New York Street bridge.

On Monday, area leaders released a long- term plan to change the look of the White River in Indianapolis.

