Colts 5K shortened, moved indoors amid weather concerns Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A sea of blue spilled into Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday morning as ominous storm clouds moved over downtown Indianapolis.

Thousands of runners dressed in blue race shirts were directed to the stadium's northwest tunnel for a modified run after weather-related safety concerns delayed the Colts' annual "Finish on the 50" 5K and "Fun Run."

Organizers shortened the race and moved it indoors to avoid rain and lightning; the finish line, however, remained unchanged.

Runners still completed the race at the Colts' 50-yard line, and received medals and tickets to Saturday's pre-season game.

The opportunity to experience their own thrill on the field prompted Colts fans Rex and Richard Ray to register for the race, the brothers told News 8.

The two had never run a 5K together before, they said, but planned to cross the finish line together, rain or shine.

"This is definitely my best 5K time!" another runner remarked of the shortened race.

Others appeared far less enthused about the changes and walked out of the stadium demanding a refund.

Race organizers did not immediately confirm if registration refunds would be available.

Game tickets issued with 5K and Fun Run registration packets can be picked up at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A portion of race-day proceeds will go toward the Indianapolis Colts Foundation and benefit the NFL's "FLAG-In-schools" program promoting physical activity for children.