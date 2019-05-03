Colts announce signing of 5 draft picks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The NFL Draft may have been last week but the Indianapolis Colts already have several of their selected players under contract.

On Friday morning, the blue and white announced they have signed five of their 10 picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, including second pick Ben Bangou.

Bangou, selected 49th overall, is a 6 foot three inch, 249 linebacker from Texas Christian University.

The other players the Colts signed included: