Colts bringing ‘School Uniform Blitz’ to 500+ Indianapolis students

Indianapolis Colts players visited students at IPS Charles W. Fairbanks School 105 to distribute uniforms to the 300-plus students there. The team will hold its first School Uniform Blitz of 2024 on Tuesday, Sept. 9. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating the start of the regular season with the return of Colts Community Tuesdays.

In collaboration with American Family Insurance, the team will host a Colts School Uniform Blitz at Eastbrook Elementary School in northwest Indianapolis on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Colts players will guide over 550 Eastbrook students through a unique “shopping experience” in the school gym. Each student will be able to select their own outfit, including a short-sleeve polo shirt, a short-sleeve shirt, a fleece crewneck, pants, socks, a fanny pack, a pencil pouch, a water bottle, and a toiletry kit. The items are provided by the Colts and American Family Insurance.

The event will also feature a book fair where students can choose two Scholastic books at no cost.

The team says the goal of the school uniform blitz is to remove clothing as a barrier to school attendance and success.

According to the Colts website, “Using their only day off from practice, Colts players take time to give back to various non-profit organizations across Indiana. From school and hospital visits to beautification projects, Colts players, cheerleaders, staff and team mascot Blue take the time to volunteer and share joy with those in need.”

This event is not open to the public. All participating students were pre-selected.