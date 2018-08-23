Source of Colts broadcaster story revealed Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Derek Daly. (WISH Photo, File) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bob Lamey. (Indianapolis Colts photo). [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV has learned the source of the controversy surrounding former Indianapolis Colts radio broadcaster Bob Lamey’s early retirement.

It stems from a story Lamey was retelling from nearly 35 years ago that included a racial slur.

The original story and offensive language came from auto racing analyst Derek Daly.

Daly confirms he shared the story with Lamey during a live radio interview in the early 1980s.

Daly has been a freelance race analyst for WISH-TV for 30 years.

WISH-TV never had any knowledge of Daly’s interview with Lamey.

WISH-TV is severing all ties with Derek Daly effective immediately.

Lamey admitted he used inappropriate language, but says he was not fired from his job.

In a statement, released late Tuesday night, Lamey's attorney released the following statement:

Bob has been in the sports broadcasting arena for almost 44 years and is 80 years old. It should be noted that Bob does want to acknowledge that while repeating a story while off-the-air last week to a friend at a local radio station, he used an inappropriate word that had been used in the story. Bob immediately apologized to the people involved for the comment and would hope that this error in judgment would not tarnish his long-held reputation in the sports community where he has been known as an accurate and passionate reporter.

The statement did not specify the inappropriate word. The statement came just two days after the Colts announced Lamey's surprise retirement after 31 seasons as the team's radio broadcaster.

On Wednesday, the Colts released this statement addressing the controversy:

Yes, in regards to Bob Lamey…first and foremost, the Colts deplore and do not tolerate the use of any racial slur – in any context.



While it is the Colts’ strict and long-standing policy to not make public comment on personnel matters, Bob publicly acknowledged that last week he repeated an inappropriate word when telling a story. He immediately apologized to the people who heard him use the word, and then promptly retired as the Colts play-by-play announcer.



Bob has had a long and storied history in our community, but he made a serious mistake. The Colts are deeply disappointed the incident took place and offer our sincerest regrets to all who were impacted by Bob’s lapse in judgment.