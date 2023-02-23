Local

Colts give away books at elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts hosted a Black History Month book fair Wednesday for students at a local elementary school.

Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58 students met the team mascot Blue, Colts cheerleaders, and team staff members.

Each student received two books free of charge.

Diego Pleitez, the community relations coordinator for the Colts, said, “I think its a great opportunity for us to meet the students where they are in their community and provide them with the resources they desperately need. So honestly, it’s a great initiative and its something we enjoy so much being able to do so often.”

Brian Richardson Jr., director for diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Colts, said, “We igniting that joy for literacy. establishing an opportunity to escape the reality, dream big. but also the intentionality behind the books that were chosen, so now these young students will be able to see themselves in the books that are represented here today.”