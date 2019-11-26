Colts give Thanksgiving meals to families in need

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made sure some families in need will have full stomachs on Thanksgiving.

The Colts teamed up with several organizations to pass out Thanksgiving meal kits at Lucas Oil Stadium. A total of 2,000 families were chosen from community centers, schools and other organizations. The kits include turkey and side dishes.

The team says it’s important for them to give back at this time of year.

Ashley Powell, director of community relations for the Colts, said, “Philanthropy is really important to our organization, and being able to give back, and we see ourselves as stewards of the community, so it’s really important from ownership down to give back to our community and have that impact in this city and state where we live and work and play.”

This was the eighth year for the event.