Colts help deliver backpacks in 'Books for Youth' event

Represntatives with Indianapolis Colts and Indianapolis Indians help in passing bookbags. (WISH photo/Logan Skidmore).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indianapolis Colts helped in making sure 35 foster children received new backpacks and books Wednesday.

The team partnered with the Indianapolis Indians and the Department of Child Services for the annual "Books for Youth" event.

Volunteers handed out backpacks that were each filled with 25 books.

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard spoke at the event.

This is the 12th year for the "Books for Youth" event to take place.

The program has collected over 850,000 books for foster children in Indiana.