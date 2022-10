Local

Colts host ‘For the Boo” Halloween party at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts welcomed kids and families back to the annual Kids Horseshoe Halloween Party at Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The event was geared towards the kids to enjoy the spooky holiday and to show off their costumes.

News 8 Photojournalist Reece Lindquist has all of the sights and sounds from Wednesday evening’s fun.

Watch video above.