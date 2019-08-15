Colts: Luck likely to miss preseason with ankle injury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Colts quarterback Andrew Luck isn’t likely to see the field during the preseason.

That’s because the team announced Luck is dealing with an injury to the front of his ankle. Tests show the quarterback has a calf strain which the Colts believe to be at the front of his ankle.

The Colts also said that the franchise quarterback has not injured a small bone behind his ankle, which was thought to be a possibility.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn’t say when he expected Luck to get back on the field. However, Ballard hopes the change in the quarterback’s rehab will provide Luck with a solution to the injury in enough time to prepare for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If Luck is unable to go Week 1, Jacoby Brissett is likely to get the start under center.