Colts players give gear to IPS students at Fairbanks school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A school uniform blitz involved Indianapolis Colts players and Indianapolis Public Schools students on Monday afternoon.

The players visited Charles W. Fairbanks School 105 on the northeast side to distribute uniforms to the 300-plus students there. The school has a large number of students who live in temporary housing or face another economic hardship.

Each student got a short-sleeved and a long-sleeved polo shirt, pants, a belt, socks and a Colts school pack.

The gear was courtesy of the Colts and OmniSource, a processor and distributor of scrap and secondary metals.