Colts players give gear to IPS students at Fairbanks school

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A school uniform blitz involved Indianapolis Colts players and Indianapolis Public Schools students on Monday afternoon.

The players visited Charles W. Fairbanks School 105 on the northeast side to distribute uniforms to the 300-plus students there. The school has a large number of students who live in temporary housing or face another economic hardship.

Each student got a short-sleeved and a long-sleeved polo shirt, pants, a belt, socks and a Colts school pack.

The gear was courtesy of the Colts and OmniSource, a processor and distributor of scrap and secondary metals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: