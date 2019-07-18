Colts set to open training camp in 1 week

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of Colts Daybreak interview on July 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are about to begin preparations for the upcoming season as training camp opens Thursday, July 25.

For the second year in a row, the Colts will hold training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

In addition to the Colts practicing, Colts City will also return with a number of theme days throughout the run of training camp.

While training camp is free, those attending will still need a ticket in order to get into watch practice.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: