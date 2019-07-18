Colts set to open training camp in 1 week

Photo of Colts Daybreak interview on July 18, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts are about to begin preparations for the upcoming season as training camp opens Thursday, July 25.

For the second year in a row, the Colts will hold training camp at Grand Park in Westfield.

In addition to the Colts practicing, Colts City will also return with a number of theme days throughout the run of training camp.

While training camp is free, those attending will still need a ticket in order to get into watch practice.

For more information and for tickets, click here.