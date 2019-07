Photo of a NFL football. (WISH Photo)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Thursday is the first official day of Colts training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

It begins at 1 p.m.

Colts City is on Field 4. It offers fans the chance to experience Colts in Motion, autographs with players, memorabilia and games.

The first practice starts at 2 p.m. and goes until 3:45 p.m.

Tickets are free. You can download a ticket here.



Parking is $5.