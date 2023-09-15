Colts to host watch parties for games at Ravens, Patriots

Indianapolis Colts fans are seen on Day 3 of the 2019 NFL draft. The Colts will host two road game watch parties during the 2023 regular season. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Put on your favorite blue-and-white jersey and get ready to rep the horseshoe at a pair of Indianapolis Colts road game watch parties.

Sun., Sept. 24: Colts @ Baltimore Ravens | Carmel Midtown Plaza

Colts @ Baltimore Ravens | Carmel Midtown Plaza Sun., Nov. 12: Colts @ New England Patriots | The Rathskeller

Both parties are free to attend and open to fans of all ages. Fans who preregister for each event could win a Colts prize pack featuring two tickets to a 2023 home game, a football signed by wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and more. For more info, visit Colts.com/WatchParty.

Sunday, Sept. 24: Carmel Midtown Watch Party

Head to Midtown Plaza in Carmel (365 Monon Blvd.) for pre-game fun, live entertainment, and every moment of the battle between the Colts and the Ravens.

The party begins at 10 a.m. with kickoff at 1 p.m.

The fun includes drink specials, photos and autographs with Colts Cheerleaders, an appearance by mascot “Blue,” Colts giveaways, and the Colts in Motion and Quarterback Passing Challenge.

Midtown Plaza is an outdoor venue and the party will take place rain or shine unless severe weather is forecast. Fans can bring their own chairs, blankets, drinks, and snacks, but no grilling will be permitted.

Sunday, Nov. 12: Downtown Indy Watch Party

Watch the Colts take on the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, from the Bavarian-inspired Rathskeller Restaurant on Michigan Street in downtown Indianapolis.

The party begins at 9 a.m. with kickoff live on the big screen at 9:30 a.m.

Fans can enjoy live entertainment, Colts giveaways, and photos and autographs with Colts Cheerleaders.

The Rathskeller is an indoor venue, so capacity is limited. Fans under the age of 21 will not be allowed in the bar area.

Related coverage