Colts, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana partner for annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Colts are partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana to hold the 22nd annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on Friday.

It’s the largest single-day blood drive in the state.

Versiti hopes to collect more than 1,000 units of lifesaving blood to help Hoosiers in need.

Those who donate will receive a limited-edition Colts football featuring wide receiver, Michael Pittman Jr., and have exclusive photo opportunities with the Colts Cheerleaders and team mascot, “Blue.” Donors also will have the chance to win two separate pairs of tickets to the upcoming Fan Appreciation Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Jan. 2, 2022, against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Blood supplies nationwide are at historically low levels, an especially troubling sign as we head into the holiday season. Without blood available, patients’ lives could be at risk,” said Penny Schroeder, area vice president and director of donor services at Versiti. “We know that Colts fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated in the country. Bleed Blue is an exciting opportunity to cheer on your team while also giving the gift of lifesaving blood.”

Due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Versiti’s mobile blood collections are down more than 16,000 units of blood this year, with more than 4,500 units in Indiana alone. To maintain a three-day supply of lifesaving blood, Versiti needs on average 10,500 donors per week across its footprint, with more than 2,300 needed in Indiana.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

This year will look different. Free childcare services will not be offered this year.

Donors are asked to not bring additional visitors or family with them during their donation, especially those within a vulnerable population. Games and other activities, which have been offered during Bleed Blue in the past, unfortunately, will not be offered this year. Field access will be limited to a single photo opportunity station at which donors can take their own photos.

Each donor will be temperature- and symptom-screened before entering the donor area. All donors, guests, volunteers and Versiti staff and volunteers will be required to wear a mask or facial covering at Bleed Blue. Visitors without a mask or face covering will be given a disposable mask for use.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or click here.