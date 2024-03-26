Columbus dental center destroyed by heavy fire; no injuries reported

Columbus Family Dental Center in Columbus, Indiana, was destroyed after a fire broke out on March 26, 2024. (Provided Photo/Columbus Fire Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A family dental center in Columbus was destroyed after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning, the Columbus Fire Department says.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Columbus firefighters were dispatched to the Columbus Family Dental Center at 901 3rd St. around 3:48 a.m. to investigate a fire. When they arrived, they found heavy fire pouring through the roof of the building.

Crews tried to get inside to attack the flames but were forced to pull back due to the building’s interior quickly falling apart and firefighters experiencing hydrant pressure issues.

Eventually, the department says heavy fire gained ground in the building’s attic. Firefighters set up two major streams of water to attack the blaze, and controlled the fire within an hour.

Officials say most of the roof was destroyed in the fire, with crews staying on scene to put out hot spots. Investigators didn’t provide a damage estimate.

Business owners told firefighters they’d been operating the dental practice out of the building for 20 years.

Crews were working to determine what caused the blaze.