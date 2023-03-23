Columbus firefighter arrested and suspended

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus firefighter was arrested after driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury.

On Wednesday, March 15, Firefighter Nicholas Tuttle was arrested by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office after a traffic stop. Tuttle was not on duty or operating a fire department vehicle at the time of the arrest.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, Tuttle was placed on administrative leave and the incident is being reviewed by the Fire Department Administration and the City of Columbus Public Works Board.