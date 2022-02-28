Local

Columbus man found dead in wrecked Tesla in water-swollen creek

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a Tesla car in a water-swollen ditch, the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says.

Fernando Cadena, 40, of Columbus, died from multiple traumatic injuries to his head, chest and lower extremities, said a news release that the coroner’s office issued Sunday night.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office was called shortly after 5:45 p.m. Saturday when the Tesla was found in the ditch in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road. That’s west of Columbus along the Flatrock River.

Deputy Coroner Charlie Deweese pronounced Cadena dead at the scene.

The release did not say what type of Tesla was found in the ditch, or how the crash may have happened.