Local

Columbus man found dead in wrecked Tesla in water-swollen creek

An Indiana sheriff's badge. (Image Provided/Bartholomew County Sheriff via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in a Tesla car in a water-swollen ditch, the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office says.

Fernando Cadena, 40, of Columbus, died from multiple traumatic injuries to his head, chest and lower extremities, said a news release that the coroner’s office issued Sunday night.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office was called shortly after 5:45 p.m. Saturday when the Tesla was found in the ditch in the 1200 block of West Tellman Road. That’s west of Columbus along the Flatrock River.

Deputy Coroner Charlie Deweese pronounced Cadena dead at the scene.

The release did not say what type of Tesla was found in the ditch, or how the crash may have happened.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Johnson, Jackson-Davis lead Indiana past Minnesota 84-79

College Basketball /

Father flees with 2-year-old son after killing mother, injuring 10-year-old son

National /

27-year-old man faces OWI, reckless homicide charge in fatal crash

Crime Watch 8 /

Kyle Larson holds off Austin Dillon, Daniel Suarez for NASCAR win at Fontana

NASCAR /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.