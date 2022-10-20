Local

Columbus police investigating after woman hit, killed while walking

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department was called near Indianapolis Road and Arcadia Drive around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was on scene, spoke with officers and admitted he had hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian has been identified as 38-year-old Victoria Hagan. Police say Hagan was walking southbound, the same direction that the vehicle was headed.

Indianapolis Road was closed for five hours for the investigation.

Columbus police say the investigating is ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

