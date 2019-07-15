Columbus police investigating armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Columbus are investigating a Sunday evening armed robbery.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the two armed suspects entered the Cellular Connection/Verizon Wireless store in the 2000 block of West Johnathon Moore Pike just before 6 p.m.

The police said they entered and then began demanding money from the cash register. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, both suspects fled the store.

Both suspects are described as black males between 20 and 40 years of age.

The first suspect is between 5 feet 7 and 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build and broad shoulders. During the time of the robbery, he was wearing a blue and yellow-hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants and black sunglasses. He also had a bandage on his left arm from his elbow to his wrist.

Suspect two is between 6 feet 2 and 6 feet 3 inches tall with a slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing blue plaid pajama pants, a dark-hooded sweatshirt and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.