Columbus ramp connecting SR 46 and SR 11 closes after semi rollover crash

The semi rolled over at the ramp connecting State Road 11 and State Road 46 (Provided Photo/Sgt. Stephen Wheeles)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The ramp connecting northbound State Road 11 to westbound State Road 46 on the southwest side of Columbus will be closed for a “lengthy time” after a semi rolled over, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Versailles District in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the Columbus Police Department are partnering to investigate the crash.

The ramp is the main artery out of downtown Columbus, and the only way to exit the city on State Road 46.