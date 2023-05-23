Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Columbus ramp connecting SR 46 and SR 11 closes after semi rollover crash

The semi rolled over at the ramp connecting State Road 11 and State Road 46 (Provided Photo/Sgt. Stephen Wheeles)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The ramp connecting northbound State Road 11 to westbound State Road 46 on the southwest side of Columbus will be closed for a “lengthy time” after a semi rolled over, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, public information officer for the Indiana State Police Versailles District in southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police and the Columbus Police Department are partnering to investigate the crash.

The ramp is the main artery out of downtown Columbus, and the only way to exit the city on State Road 46.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Father catches man fondling child...
Crime Watch 8 /
18-year-old arrested in connection to...
Crime Watch 8 /
Here’s the milk preference for...
Month of May /
Actor Adam Driver chosen as...
Month of May /
Discover the legacy of the...
Month of May /
Tuesday’s business headlines
Business /
Cusick Motorsports names Graham Rahal...
Month of May /
Two new attorneys set to...
Crime Watch 8 /