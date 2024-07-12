Comedian EJ Speaks to perform live at Helium Comedy Club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Viral sensation EJ Speaks, known for turning everyday situations into comedic relief, is set to perform live at the Helium Comedy Club on Sunday, July 14. The comedian has amassed millions of followers online, and has written skits for high-profile events like the BET Awards and the American Music Awards.

EJ joined WISH-TV Midday via Zoom Thursday to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about her journey and upcoming show. EJ, originally from El Dorado, Arkansas, discussed how her southern upbringing influences her comedy.

“Life is either going to make you cry or make you laugh until you can’t laugh anymore,” EJ said. “Everyday situations—your mom needing a ride to the grocery store, your kids not cleaning up their room, your coworkers driving you crazy. Life is just—hey, let’s laugh about it.”

EJ says her live stand-up show at Helium will differ from her online content. While her internet characters have gained widespread popularity, they will not be part of her stand-up routine.

“My stand-up does not involve any of my characters. It is literally a stand-up show like you would go see any other comedian, and we’re gonna have fun. We always do, and we don’t bring the characters. Some of those things are just exclusive for the internet,” she explained.

When asked about the origins of her comedic talent, EJ credited her playful nature growing up.

“Just always getting in trouble for playing growing up,” she said. “I wanted to have a good time, and I wanted other people to have a good time with me. So, it just kind of grew into something that I could balance out in class, in adult situations. But as I got older, it was like, ‘Yeah, this is where I wanna be.’”

The show at Helium Comedy Club will take place on Sunday, July 14, at 7 p.m. General admission is $27. For those interested in attending, tickets and further information, click here.