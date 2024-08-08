Comedy sensation Brent Terhune talks viral fame, upcoming show in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Brent Terhune, the viral comedian known for his satirical takes on current events, is set to take the stage in Indianapolis on Saturday for a show that blends stand-up comedy with late-night talk show vibes.

Ahead of the event, Terhune stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak Anchor Jeremy Jenkins about his comedic journey, the balancing act of humor in today’s world, and what fans can expect from his live performance.

“Every day, there’s something new happening,” Terhune said Terhune says his character began as a playful response to news headlines. “I started doing a character when people were burning Nikes. I just burned Nikes in my mom’s backyard as a joke. People would say, ‘This guy is an idiot,’ but it was all for laughs.”

Navigating the current political climate can be tricky for comedians, but the comedian has found his stride by poking fun at everyone—including himself. “You can’t please everyone, but you toe the line and make fun of everybody,” Terhune said. “Especially in comedy, you make fun of yourself first, and that opens the door to poke fun at the rest of the world.”

When asked how much of himself is in his character, Terhune admitted that the character is a small part of him, but it’s not who he really is. “I’m somewhat soft-spoken as just me,” he shared. “I wear none of those clothes. I like to humble myself every once in a while. But that character is not necessarily me.”

Terhune’s upcoming show at the Murat Shriners offers a unique experience that mixes elements of a late-night talk show with live comedy.

“You’ve seen the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and you’ve seen regular comedy shows, but this is a mix of both,” he said. “I’ll be hosting, people will come out and perform, and then I’ll call them over to the couch for a conversation about what we just saw. It’s very much like a live Tonight Show.”

The Laugh Tonight Show lineup includes seasoned comedians like Mike Bonner, Ayesha the Comedian, and DJ Dangler, promising a night of diverse entertainment. “Mike Bonner from Detroit is coming, he’s been doing comedy for 37 years,” Terhune noted. “Ayesha won Indy’s Funniest Person contest last year. DJ Dangler and I go way back—we even did a show at a nudist resort once.”

As Terhune’s star continues to rise, he’s focused on building his fan base and creating new material. “I love doing shows and building a new set,” he said. “I’m also a podcaster; my podcast is called ‘They’re Coming to Get You.’ I’m excited that people are starting to come out specifically to see my shows. I want to build more of that—having an inside joke with a crowd of 10,000 people is the goal.”

The Laugh Tonight Show takes place this Saturday at the Murat Shriners, 510 N. New Jersey St. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a live band performing before and after the show.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.