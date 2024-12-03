ComedySportz Indianapolis presents unscripted spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season gets a comedic twist as ComedySportz Indianapolis presents its annual performance of “A Christmas Carol Unscripted.” The show promises laughs, surprises, and a fresh take on the Dickens classic, with no two performances ever being the same.

Daybreak welcomed Shelby Myers, general manager and theater director of ComedySportz Indianapolis, along with a special guest—none other than Ebenezer Scrooge himself, played by impressionist Mark Caswell.

Scrooge, in full character, brought his signature curmudgeonly charm to the interview.

“I’ve been brought here under my own duress,” Scrooge grumbled, poking fun at his introduction to modern Indianapolis traffic. “The only thing I’m learning is don’t drive on I-465, whatever that is.”

Myers explained the unique premise of the show, where audience participation shapes the story each night.

“You’re familiar with the Dickens classic, but in this version, the audience gets to decide what profession Scrooge takes on,” Myers said. “We’ve had Scrooge as a realtor, a middle school teacher, a butcher—you name it. The suggestions keep the show unpredictable and fun.”

The interactive elements don’t stop there. Myers shared that audience members also provide improvised lines for Scrooge and other cast members to deliver during the show, creating a truly one-of-a-kind experience.

“This show has been a tradition for us for 27 or 28 years, and it’s different every time,” said Myers. “You can’t see the same show twice.”

Performances are being held at The Wit Theater on Shelby Street, with two versions of the production: a “Naughty” version running through Dec. 21 and a “Nice” version from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28.

Wrapping up the interview, Jenkins invited Scrooge to try his hand at news anchoring. With his trademark gruffness, Scrooge obliged, tossing to meteorologist Tara Hastings with a dry, “Make it sunny.”

For more information on tickets and showtimes, click here.